Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.