Swiss National Bank Has $52.25 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $52,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in PTC by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PTC by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,593 shares of company stock valued at $52,549,899 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

