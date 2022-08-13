Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 47 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 7.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $336.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.14 and its 200 day moving average is $302.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

