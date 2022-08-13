OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 162 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

TTWO stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

