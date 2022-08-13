OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 700 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.69. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

