Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,080 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MOS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

