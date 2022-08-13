4,482 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 43.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leidos by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leidos Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

