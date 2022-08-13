196 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Booking by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,941,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Booking by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,120.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,910.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,133.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

