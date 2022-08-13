OLD National Bancorp IN Has $419,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ABB were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

ABB stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

