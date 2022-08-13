Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,521 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

