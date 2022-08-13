Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,973 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $249,199,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $139.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

