Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459,595 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after buying an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.