OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 224 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SouthState were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SouthState by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,409. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

