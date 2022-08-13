Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

