The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388,156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,474,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,866,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.