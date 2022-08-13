OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

