Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $133,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,822,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Garmin by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $100.07 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

