Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 9,552 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $281.57 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

