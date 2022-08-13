Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

