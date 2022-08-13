Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.8 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 196.03%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,495 shares of company stock worth $548,300. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.