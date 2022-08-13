OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of C stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

