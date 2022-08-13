Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $158.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.