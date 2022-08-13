Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.84%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

