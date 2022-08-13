Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.6 %

PWR stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PWR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.