Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

