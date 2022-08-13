Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $156,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

AKAM stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.