Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $201.25. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

