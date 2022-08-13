Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

