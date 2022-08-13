PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $157.91 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.