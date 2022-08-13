Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 658 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

PKI opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.54. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

