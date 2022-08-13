Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 22.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Roblox by 81.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Roblox by 20.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

