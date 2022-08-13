Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox Stock Up 3.2 %

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $51.15 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.