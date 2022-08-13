Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

