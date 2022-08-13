Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

