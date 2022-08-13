Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.1 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.