Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 22.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,649,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after buying an additional 211,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DRE opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

