Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $134.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

