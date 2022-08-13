Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Entergy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Entergy Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

