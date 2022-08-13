Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.2 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO opened at $49.18 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

