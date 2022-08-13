Swiss National Bank Has $40.68 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,060,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $40,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

