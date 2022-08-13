Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $41,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,073,000 after buying an additional 71,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 630,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

