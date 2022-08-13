Swiss National Bank Buys 327,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,437,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Pinterest worth $59,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,128 shares of company stock worth $10,197,326. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

