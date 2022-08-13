Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 220.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $58,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.53 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

