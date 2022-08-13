Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $60.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $60,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About American Electric Power



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

