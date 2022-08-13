Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 266 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $421.75 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

