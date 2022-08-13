Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,128 shares of company stock worth $10,197,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

