Bank of Nova Scotia Has $15.20 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,136 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,562,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $277.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.97 and a 200 day moving average of $249.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.