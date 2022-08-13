Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 373.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of MarketAxess worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $270.86 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.14.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.22.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

