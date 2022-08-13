Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 808,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Cloudflare by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 681,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
Cloudflare Stock Up 3.6 %
NYSE:NET opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.
Cloudflare Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.