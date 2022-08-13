Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 808,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Cloudflare by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 681,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $11,790,803. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

