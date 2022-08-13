Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 360.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

